Off-duty New Orleans PD officer killed outside Galleria-area restaurant, gunmen still on the loose

Officials with the New Orleans PD are mourning the loss of one of their own after an off-duty officer was killed while dining with a group of friends outside a popular southwest Houston restaurant.

It happened at Grotto Ristorante in the 4700 block of Westheimer Rd. in the Galleria area around 5:17 p.m.

During a press conference with HPD Chief Troy Finner, he said responding officers arrived at the scene, where they found two men shot. The chief could not go into complete details on the victims as it's an active investigation.

However, he did note one of them was an off-duty police officer with the New Orleans PD, who sadly succumbed to his injuries. And the second victim, who Chief Finner did not identify either, was in serious condition.

The next day, the police chief for New Orleans PD, Shaun Ferguson gave a heartwrenching press conference on the loss of the officer, saying his name was Everett Briscoe, a 13-year veteran with the department.

Before he could even begin speaking, the chief struggled to hold back tears calling Officer Briscoe a dedicated officer and a loyal friend.

"He was a great officer, [and] a great friend," Ferguson said. "If you were in need, he’d give you the clothes off his back."

Preliminary information suggests two suspects came to the restaurant patio with guns drawn to rob the group the two men were with and were shot.

Currently, the shooters are at large, but the chief stressed his frustration at the incident and addressed residents to assist in locating the suspects.

"I want everybody in the neighborhood to stand up, so we can get justice," Chief Finner said.

The suspects reportedly took off in a gray or silver car with paper plates.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

