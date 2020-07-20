Off-duty Dallas officer strikes, kills pedestrian while driving home

A pedestrian died after an off-duty Dallas police officer struck and killed them late Sunday.

Police said the incident happened about 10 p.m. Sunday in the 8100 block of the LBJ Freeway service road of the High Five.

Police said in a statement that the officer, off duty and in his personal vehicle, struck the pedestrian after they stepped from the curb into the street and in front of the car.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

Police said investigators from the traffic unit were looking into what happened.