Off-duty Dallas officer saves woman after fiery crash

An off-duty Dallas police officer is being called a hero after pulling a woman to safety during a fiery crash.

Dallas County sheriff’s deputies said the woman’s truck stalled late Tuesday night along Interstate 30 near Jim Miller Road.

While she was calling for help, two other vehicles hit her truck. It then caught on fire in the middle of the highway.

The off-duty officer just happened to be driving by at the time and got her out of the truck moments before it was fully engulfed.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

The other drivers were shaken but not hurt.

Dallas police have not yet released the name of the off-duty officer who saved the woman.