Octave of Easter continues following the death of Pope Francis

The tradition in the Catholic Church is that a nine-day mourning period is held after the pope dies, but the church is still celebrating the Octave of Easter.

The Bishop of the Diocese of Dallas shared today that he believes Pope Francis would want it that way with the focus remaining on Jesus Christ rather than himself.

Big picture view:

People all over the world are mourning the passing of Pope Francis.

The pope passed on Easter Monday, a day after he blessed thousands of people in Saint Peter’s Square.

The church is celebrating the Octave of Easter, now juxtaposed with the traditional nine-day mourning period for the pope.

But as Bishop Edward J. Burns believes, Pope Francis wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.

What they're saying:

"As if to say, don’t look at me. And his goal as the universal shepherd, always looking to Christ. There’s no doubt in my mind he would indeed want that. As the universal shepherd he was always asking the faithful to stay focused on Jesus Christ," said Burns.

That message is what brought Natalie Williams to adoration at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Dallas. She plans to pray for Pope Francis as well as the future of the church.

"His message of joy, his message of hope and charity to all, I think, is very applicable to Catholics, to non-Catholics, to everyone who believes and everyone who wants to be a part of that message," said Williams. "Definitely praying for the future of the church and praying for his passing and the peace that I hope he felt. And just praying thanksgiving for all he's done for the church."

What's next:

Until a new pope is elected, the former Dallas bishop, now Cardinal Kevin Farrell, will serve as acting head of the church and lead it through the transition.

"So I texted him this morning, and I said, ‘Kevin, all of us in the Diocese of Dallas are keeping you in our prayers. Please know you have our affection, our support, and may God Bless you and strengthen you during these days. Blessings, Ed.’"

Bishop Burns shared this message in front of a portrait of Pope Francis that was chosen because it embodies who the pope was and how he’ll be remembered.

"It just captures so much. It is not a stagnant image, is it? And our Holy Father did not have a stagnant pontificate. He lived out the zeal of life and challenged every one of us to do the same."