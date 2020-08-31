Oak Cliff families given extra support with backpack and grocery giveaway

article

Families in Dallas got some extra support Sunday ahead of the new school year.

Molina Healthcare, along with the Bishop Arts Coalition, hosted a drive-thru backpack and grocery giveaway in north Oak Cliff.

They handed out 300 backpacks filled with school supplies and more than 200 bags of groceries.

The event offered extra support for families affected by the pandemic.

“A lot of people are still affected by COVID-19 and we just need to pull together as a community to help each other. Any resources that are available just help each other out,” said Liegea Lopez, a barbershop owner.

Students could also get their back-to-school haircuts and a food truck was there to provide to-go meals.