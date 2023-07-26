Construction crane catches fire, partially collapses in Hell’s Kitchen

A construction crane caught fire in Hell’s Kitchen, with the arm of it partially collapsing and striking a building across the street.

The crane is located on the west side of Manhattan, around W 41st St. and 10th Avenue, near Hudson Yards.

Firefighters worked to get the five-alarm fire under control, which started just before 7:30 a.m., according to the FDNY.

Several people, including firefighters, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to hospitals, according to Mayor Eric Adams. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Traffic was being diverted away from the area. Buildings and streets were also evacuated.

Adams said an operator was on top of the crane when the fire broke out, but was able to safely get away from the area.