NWS confirms EF-1 tornado in Bowie during Friday night's storms

North Texas got a dose of strong storms overnight Friday.

Major damage was reported in Bowie, where the National Weather Service confirmed there was an EF-1 tornado.

Bowie Mayor Gaylynn Burris said there were no injuries and no fatalities reported.

Many trees were downed, and officials estimate there were at least 59 businesses damaged and 200 homes damaged.

There are also 400-500 power lines down across the city.

A graduation ceremony was set to be held for high school students Friday night, and just minutes before it was supposed to start, the superintendent called it off due to the severe weather.

Governor Greg Abbott sent Texas Task Force 2 for those impacted by the storms.

There was also hail reported across North Texas from Friday night's storms.