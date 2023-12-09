NTSB report details what led to fatal Plano plane crash

Federal investigators released their first report examining a deadly plane crash that narrowly missed buildings in Plano just before Thanksgiving.

The National Transportation Safety Board report details how a plane crashed into a shopping center in Plano.

The crash happened on November 21. The pilot was the only person aboard and he was traveling from Aguila, Arizona, to see family in Plano.

The report said multiple people saw the plane attempt to land on Runway 34 at Air Park-Dallas Airport.

It’s a small airstrip behind a neighborhood, not far from the crash scene.

The plane didn’t land, instead it performed a "go around," which usually indicates mechanical problems.

During the "go around," witnesses saw the plane’s left wing dip perpendicular to the ground and dive straight down.

The plane crashed in front of a shopping center a quarter of a mile away from the runway.

Related article

Surveillance video from Mama’s Daughters Diner in Plano shows the flames from the crash.

Witnesses sent FOX 4 videos of the fire spreading to an unoccupied van outside the diner.

Back inside the diner, surveillance video shows customers rushing to evacuate.

The diner and a neighboring nail salon didn’t receive any damage.

The pilot, 87-year-old Elzie Monroe McDonald, died in the crash.

NTSB’s report said the engine and propeller were found two feet away from the rest of the plane.

Both wings were still attached and the NTSB said the damage was consistent with the nose of the plane crashing first.

The report said there is evidence the landing gear was extended.

According to the FAA, the plane was a Mooney M20C, which has four seats and one engine.

The registration history shows McDonald was the owner of the plane and it was registered to him in 2006.