NTSB releases thousands of documents in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash probe

article

More than 1,700 pages of investigative documents from the continuing federal probe of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others were released Wednesday, but they make no conclusions or findings about what caused the aircraft to go down.

The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the Jan. 26 crash in Calabasas, which occurred amid foggy conditions as Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and other passengers were being flown to the former Laker's Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks for a youth basketball game.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

NTSB officials stressed that the "public docket" is not a final report, "nor does it contain analysis, findings, recommendations, or probable cause determinations."

"As such, no conclusions about how or why the crash occurred should be drawn from the information within the docket," according to the NTSB. "Analysis, findings, recommendations, and probable cause determinations related to the crash will be issued by the NTSB in a final report at a later date."

Click here for more coverage on the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash that killed 9 people

The federal agency stated that the docket "includes more than 1,700 pages of factual reports on operations, survival factors, human performance, air traffic control, and aircraft performance. The docket also includes interview transcripts, photographs, and other investigative materials."

Advertisement

The materials are available for public review at https://go.usa.gov/xwmT2.

Along with Bryant, 41, and his daughter, also killed in the Jan. 26 helicopter crash were:

• John Altobelli, 56, long time coach of the Orange Coast College baseball team, along with his wife, Keri, 46, and their 13-year-old daughter Alyssa, who was a teammate of Gianna on Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy basketball team;

• Sarah Chester, 45, and her 13-year-old daughter Payton, who also played with Gianna and Alyssa;

• Christina Mauser, 38, one of Bryant's assistant coaches on the Mamba Academy team; and

• Ara Zobayan, 50, the helicopter pilot.