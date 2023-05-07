Northwest ISD's nearly $2B bond package passes

article

Thousands of voters in Northwest ISD passed the largest bond package in the school district's history.

All three parts of the districts nearly $2 billion package passed, according to the unofficial results released on Saturday night.

Northwest ISD, located in northern Tarrant County and southern Denton County, is one of the fastest growing districts in North Texas.

Proposition A, which received 60.92% of the vote, looked to build four new elementary schools, a new middle and high school, replace two current elementary schools and build four childhood development centers.

Proposition B, which received 50.74% of the vote, gives funding to three new stadiums and renovates Northwest High School's current stadium.

Proposition C, which received 62.47% of the vote, pays for technology upgrades and replacements.

District officials say the tax rate will now increase by one-tenth of a penny.

