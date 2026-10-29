Northwest ISD school moves outdoor activities after third bullet found on campus

The Brief A third discharged bullet has been found on the campus of Barksale Middle School in Northwest ISD, prompting the school to move outdoor activities and change bus routes. The school's campus lies around a mile north from Quail Creek Gun Range, and bullets were discovered on the school grounds this past May and July. Northwest ISD previously secured a restraining order against the gun range banning the use of guns that are capable of firing bullets that would reach the school.



A new Northwest ISD middle school located near a gun range has altered its outside activities after another discharged bullet was found on the school's grounds.

Bullet found at Northwest ISD school

What we know:

On October 28, a coach at Barksdale Middle School in Northwest ISD discovered a bullet on the school's tennis courts, which are located in the back of the school's grounds.

Northwest ISD superintendent Dr. Mark Foust told parents in a letter that all outdoor activities at the back of the school would be temporarily relocated to the front of the school or inside.

Bus routes will also change temporarily, with students being dropped off on a different side of the building.

It's the third time in 2026 bullets have been found on the school's campus, which is located 1.2 miles north of Quail Creek Gun Range.

In May, a bullet was found by a construction crew on the school's brick exterior. In July, a bullet busted a window in the press box of the school's football stadium.

In August, the district was granted a temporary restraining order against the gun range, requiring it to restrict guns that could fire bullets that would reach the school grounds.

Foust's note to parents says that TRO remains in effect.

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What they're saying:

"Somebody made the decision to build a school near gun range. It's been operating since 1980. Who approved it? What safety studies were done, and why can nobody find them?"

Nick Kort, who has a seventh grade son attending Barksdale Middle School, says he supports responsible gun ownership, and takes his son to Quail Creek Gun Range to practice gun safety.

Still, he says parents shouldn't have to worry about bullets potentially hitting their child's school.

"I don't think any parent should have to drop the child off at school wondering whether a stray bullet's gonna come on campus or not."

Dig deeper:

FOX 4 asked Northwest ISD if any studies were done prior to Barksdale Middle School's construction, which was completed prior to this school year, and if the district discussed potential dangers with the site.

Northwest ISD declined to comment due to pending litigation.

Court documents state the owner of Quail Creek Gun Range agreed that it was possible for an individual to elevate a firearm enough to fire a bullet over the bern meant to stop bullets at the range.

"We are in full compliance with the state law and guidelines. We look forward to the opportunity to examine what was found, where it was found, when it was found, and where it came from," an attorney for the gun range tells FOX 4.

What's next:

A temporary injunction hearing is set for next Thursday, November 5.