North Texas woman inspired by community's support gives back with Thanksgiving meals

A North Texas woman says the community came through for her in a big way after her daughter was seriously injured in an accident.

Now, she's made it her mission to help others on Thanksgiving.

Andrea Martinez-Medellin has delivered a Thanksgiving meal to seven families in the DFW area. The idea was inspired by the kindness she received when her family was in need. Over the past four years, she has purchased dinners for around 25 families.

Tuesday, Martinez-Medellin delivered a dinner to Kimberly Perez and her family in Haltom City.

"I am very thankful," Perez said. "Very, very, thankful."

"I love to help a lot of families just because I’ve been there myself," Martinez-Medellin said.

In 2020, a dresser and TV fell on Martinez-Medellin’s 4-year-old daughter, Sarai. She was in the hospital with a severe brain injury and was briefly on life support.

When Martinez-Medellin’s savings were gone, she reached out to the community for help.

"I never expected the community to respond the way they did. Down to the day she came home, they helped me with everything," she said.

Sarai is now 9 years old, defying odds by relearning how to walk, talk and be a kid again.

"I’ve always felt that I will forever be in debt of the community, and I will forever give back because my daughter’s life is worth much more than what I have to offer them," Martinez-Medellin said. "The idea came more of a Thanksgiving. It’s a time to be thankful, and it’s a time to give."

Some of the families don’t know about Martinez-Medellin’s daughter. Others, like the Perez family, offered their support, love and prayers in her time of need.

As Martinez-Medellin gives back, she asks for one thing in return.

"Just pay it forward," she said.

Martinez-Medellin was also able to find the Perez family a table to eat at together. She posted on a Facebook page asking if anyone had a table to donate, and a community member answered the call.

Martinez-Medellin hopes to help many more families in the coming years.