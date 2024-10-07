North Texas counties help voters register before the deadline

article

The Brief Today is the last day to register to vote for the November presidential election. Dallas and Collin counties have extended their office hours to make it easier for people to register. All applications must be submitted in person or postmarked by Oct. 7.



Several counties in North Texas are making it easier for people to register ahead of Monday’s voter registration deadline for the November presidential election.

Dallas County Elections has seen a steady flow of people at a drive-thru event that started on Saturday.

Many of the people taking advantage of the opportunity moved to North Texas recently from other states.

"I just remembered today was the last day in Texas," said Blanca Sanchez, who recently moved from California.

"We are looking at the economy. We are looking at immigration. A lot of big issues are on the line right now," added Ronan Turence, who is also new to Texas.

Others were first-time voters.

"I never thought it was important before," said Hannah Osayi. "I think a lot of important matters have come up that need to be changed."

Elections officials encourage everyone to check their voting status online, especially if they haven’t voted in several years.

Texas recently scrubbed 1 million inactive voters from its voter rolls.

"There’s a lot of people that think they’re still registered, and they voted four years ago. Now, if they haven’t participated in any of the elections, more than likely they’ve been purged. It’s important they come in and register," said Esmeralda Garcia, a voter registration outreach coordinator.

Collin County Elections Administrator Bruce Sherbet said his office has been busy, but it’s nothing record-setting.

"We’re seeing what would look like a normal presidential-type turnout with the understanding that this county has 100,000 more registered voters than we did four years ago. And that trend has been holding for about eight years now," he said.

Denton and Tarrant counties said they’re seeing slightly below-average numbers in overall new voter registrations. The offices in both of those counties close at 5 p.m.

Dallas and Collin counties have extended their office hours so that more people can register. Collin County is open until 7 a.m., while Dallas County’s drive-thru event runs through 10 p.m.

All voter applications must be delivered in person or postmarked by Oct. 7.