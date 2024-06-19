North Texas veteran surprised with mortgage-free home

A North Texas military veteran was surprised with the news that he is getting a mortgage-free home on Tuesday.

U.S. Staff Sergeant Semeli Toilolo and his family thought they were meeting with representatives of Operation Finally Home as part of the interview process to receive a home.

It turned out to be a groundbreaking ceremony.

"We're speechless, it's amazing. It's an honor and we're humbled to be accepted as part of this community," said Toilolo. "There are no words."

Toilolo is a Purple Heart recipient who served four combat tours to Iraq during his 14-year military career.

"It's been a journey. You get to meet a lot of people. It's an honor serving our country," he said.

He now serves with a local prison ministry and also ministers to youth groups and people experiencing homelessness.

More than 100 people took part in the surprise.

"I just had nothing but tears in my eyes. I was emotional," Toilolo said.

Operation Finally Home, MA Partners and Trophy Signature Homes came together to provide the home.

It's being built in Lavon in southern Collin County.

Toilolo says he will live in the home with his wife, kids and grandkids.





