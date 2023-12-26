North Texas travelers return home from Christmas vacation

With Christmas in the rearview mirror, it's time for millions of Americans to travel home and get back to reality.

At Dallas Love Field, FOX 4 talked to the Rokosz family, who were in a massive line at the Southwest Airlines ticket counter.

"This line was moving so much faster than we were expecting, so it's good," said Nana Rokosz.

Her 6-year-old son was eager to get back home.

"The real Santa gives me a message. He said he left me the presents at home," said Ryan Rokosz. "We got to open some presents."

The TSA says the day after Christmas is one of the busiest travel days of the year.

At Love Field and DFW Airport there were minimal delays and flight cancellations considering the volume of flight traffic.

"The plane arrived on time, the plane left on time, so yeah, the day went well," said Cal Williams.

Williams landed at a busy Terminal C at DFW Airport from Michigan.

"It was awesome. It wasn't as crowded as I thought it would be, but it was more crowded than it usually is," he said.

Back at Love Field, some North Texans who talked to FOX 4 were headed out of town after celebrating Christmas at home.

"We have a second Christmas with our family in San Diego," said Shannon Hydu.

Hydu and her daughter Harper weren't phased by the crowded airport.

[REPORTER: "How do you feel traveling for the holidays?"]

"Excited," said Harper.

Dallas resident Jo Ann Eckert is headed to Colorado for the new year.

"Santa brought a ski trip, so we're going skiing in Breckenridge," said Eckert. "Now here we are waiting in this long line."

The TSA says from Thursday to Monday just over 12 million passengers came through checkpoints across the U.S.

High travel volumes are expected to continue through New Year's Day.