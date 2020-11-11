North Texas to celebrate Veterans Day with several drive-by parades and events

article

North Texans are honoring those who served the country’s military Wednesday for Veterans Day.

Veterans in Denton County can ride public transit for free. For more information, visit https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/TXDCTA/bulletins/2a7cefe.

Fort Worth’s annual Veterans Day parade will be a drive-by memorial motorcade this year. The event starts at 11 a.m. and runs down North Forest Park Boulevard along the Clear Fork section of the Trinity Trails System to Rotary Plaza, then back to Panther Island.

RELATED: Veteran’s Day memorial motorcade to replace parade in Fort Worth this year

There’s also a drive-thru parade that starts at 10:30 a.m. on Camp Wisdom Road near Lancaster Road in southern Dallas. A short program and flyover will follow at Patriots Crossing at 11:11 a.m. Veterans can get a boxed lunch provided by Wingfield’s Breakfast and Burgers.

The city of Grand Prairie will host a virtual Veterans Day celebration with guest speakers and a presentation to honor veterans who have sacrificed time from their lives to protect and defend the country. To watch beginning at 10 a.m., visit www.GrandFunGP.com.

Advertisement

Farmers Branch is hosting a live event with the Victory Belles, a trio from the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, beginning at 10:30 a.m. outside The Branch Connection on Dennis Lane. The Rotary Club will serve hot dogs afterward.

And the skyline of Downtown Dallas will be illuminated in red, white and blue Wednesday to honor America’s heroes.

FOX 4 also wants to say thank you to the brave Americans who selflessly served our nation. Share a picture of someone you would like us to honor by using the hashtag #fox4vets on Facebook or Twitter.