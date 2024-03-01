North Texas teams compete for girls' basketball state titles

The Class 5A girls high school basketball championship will be a battle between two North Texas teams.

Frisco Liberty and Mansfield Timberview face off Saturday in San Antonio.

A buzzer-beater at the end of the first quarter gave Liberty momentum in Thursday night’s semifinal game against Richmond.

J.C. Abee had 17 points and 18 rebounds in the 66-37 win.

In the other semifinal, Timberview extended its winning streak to 37 games by dominating Cedar Park 67-45.

The Class 4A and 6A semifinal games are on Friday.

Dallas Lincoln faces Waco La Vega Friday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

Duncanville takes on Humble Summer Creek at 7 p.m. and then it’s South Grand Prairie and Northside Brennan at 8:30 p.m.

All girls high school semifinal and championship games are being played at the Alamodome.