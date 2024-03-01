North Texas teams compete for girls' basketball state titles
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Class 5A girls high school basketball championship will be a battle between two North Texas teams.
Frisco Liberty and Mansfield Timberview face off Saturday in San Antonio.
A buzzer-beater at the end of the first quarter gave Liberty momentum in Thursday night’s semifinal game against Richmond.
J.C. Abee had 17 points and 18 rebounds in the 66-37 win.
In the other semifinal, Timberview extended its winning streak to 37 games by dominating Cedar Park 67-45.
The Class 4A and 6A semifinal games are on Friday.
Dallas Lincoln faces Waco La Vega Friday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.
Duncanville takes on Humble Summer Creek at 7 p.m. and then it’s South Grand Prairie and Northside Brennan at 8:30 p.m.
All girls high school semifinal and championship games are being played at the Alamodome.