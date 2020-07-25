North Texas SC kicks off its 2020 season at Globe Life Park with fans in the stands
article
ARLINGTON, Texas - North Texas SC is kicking off its 2020 season at Globe Life Park Saturay evening with fans in the stands.
Fans are allowed in the stadium at a reduced capacity, in line with state guidelines.
Safety measures and social distancing practices are in place for those attending the game.
Those who went out to watch the game said they just wanted to get out for a family outing that was social distanced.