North Texas resident wins $3M with scratch off lottery ticket
WYLIE, Texas - A Wylie, Texas resident is $3 million richer after buying a winning Texas Lottery scratch ticket, according to a news release issued on Monday, June 2.
Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Wylie
What we know:
The resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, chose to play $3 Million Ca$h.
According to Texas Lottery officials, the ticket was purchased at AJ'S Quick Trip at 202. S. Ballard Ave. in Wylie.
Texas Lottery®scratch ticket game $3 Million Ca$h
According to the Texas Lotto, this was the first of four top prizes worth $3 million to be claimed in this game.
$3 Million Ca$h offers more than $154.5 million in total prizes.
The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.72, including break-even prizes, according to Texas Lotto officials.
What we don't know:
It is not clear if AJ'S Quick Stop will receive any money for selling the winning ticket.
Texas Lottery officials did not say when the winning ticket was purchased.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Texas Lottery.