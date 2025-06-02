North Texas resident wins $3M with scratch off lottery ticket

article

The Brief A Wylie, Texas resident won $3 million from a Texas Lottery scratch ticket. The winning "$3 Million Ca$h" game ticket was purchased at AJ'S Quick Trip in Wylie. This was the first of four top $3 million prizes claimed in this game, with others still available.



A Wylie, Texas resident is $3 million richer after buying a winning Texas Lottery scratch ticket, according to a news release issued on Monday, June 2.

Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Wylie

What we know:

The resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, chose to play $3 Million Ca$h.

According to Texas Lottery officials, the ticket was purchased at AJ'S Quick Trip at 202. S. Ballard Ave. in Wylie.

Texas Lottery®scratch ticket game $3 Million Ca$h

According to the Texas Lotto, this was the first of four top prizes worth $3 million to be claimed in this game.

$3 Million Ca$h offers more than $154.5 million in total prizes.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.72, including break-even prizes, according to Texas Lotto officials.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if AJ'S Quick Stop will receive any money for selling the winning ticket.

Texas Lottery officials did not say when the winning ticket was purchased.