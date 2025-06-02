Expand / Collapse search

North Texas resident wins $3M with scratch off lottery ticket

Published  June 2, 2025 1:59pm CDT
Wylie
Texas Lottery®scratch ticket game $3 Million Ca$h

The Brief

    • A Wylie, Texas resident won $3 million from a Texas Lottery scratch ticket.
    • The winning "$3 Million Ca$h" game ticket was purchased at AJ'S Quick Trip in Wylie.
    • This was the first of four top $3 million prizes claimed in this game, with others still available.

WYLIE, Texas - A Wylie, Texas resident is $3 million richer after buying a winning Texas Lottery scratch ticket, according to a news release issued on Monday, June 2.

Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Wylie

What we know:

The resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, chose to play $3 Million Ca$h.

According to Texas Lottery officials, the ticket was purchased at AJ'S Quick Trip at 202. S. Ballard Ave. in Wylie.

According to the Texas Lotto, this was the first of four top prizes worth $3 million to be claimed in this game.

$3 Million Ca$h offers more than $154.5 million in total prizes. 

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.72, including break-even prizes, according to Texas Lotto officials. 

What we don't know:

It is not clear if AJ'S Quick Stop will receive any money for selling the winning ticket.

Texas Lottery officials did not say when the winning ticket was purchased.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Texas Lottery.

