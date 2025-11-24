North Texas police officer makes public plea for a kidney donor
CROWLEY, Texas - A police officer in the Tarrant County city of Crowley is asking for help getting a kidney transplant.
What we know:
Officer Kwuan Shaw was diagnosed with Stage 5 renal failure in June and is now on dialysis.
He had a kidney donor lined up, but that person was removed from the candidate list due to complications.
Shaw is now looking for another potential donor to give him a longer life with his family.
Featured
What they're saying:
"If you know somebody who wants to donate or if you have the heart to donate and it’s something that you’ve wanted to do, don’t hesitate because not only is there me or police officers, there’s multiple people out there in the world that don’t have anybody," he said.
What you can do:
If you would like to learn more about becoming a living donor, visit UTSWLivingDonor.org.
You can fill out a form and add Kwuan Shaw to the donor information box.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Crowley Police Department and an interview with Officer Kwuan Shaw.