North Texas police officer makes public plea for a kidney donor

The Brief Crowley Police Officer Kwuan Shaw is urgently seeking a living kidney donor after being diagnosed with Stage 5 renal failure. Officer Shaw is currently on dialysis and needs a transplant to extend his life. Potential donors can visit UTSWLivingDonor.org for information and to submit a form on his behalf.



A police officer in the Tarrant County city of Crowley is asking for help getting a kidney transplant.

What we know:

Officer Kwuan Shaw was diagnosed with Stage 5 renal failure in June and is now on dialysis.

He had a kidney donor lined up, but that person was removed from the candidate list due to complications.

Shaw is now looking for another potential donor to give him a longer life with his family.

Featured article

What they're saying:

"If you know somebody who wants to donate or if you have the heart to donate and it’s something that you’ve wanted to do, don’t hesitate because not only is there me or police officers, there’s multiple people out there in the world that don’t have anybody," he said.

What you can do:

If you would like to learn more about becoming a living donor, visit UTSWLivingDonor.org.

You can fill out a form and add Kwuan Shaw to the donor information box.