North Texas tornadoes officially confirmed from Wise and Parker Counties on Saturday night

The Brief The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado hit Wise County and an EF-1 struck Parker County during the weekend storms. High winds up to 130 mph destroyed manufactured homes and caused heavy structural damage to residential roofs and trees. Survey teams are still evaluating the full extent of the impact and may refine these preliminary findings as more data arrives.



The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in North Texas during severe storms Saturday night and into Sunday morning, including an EF-2 in Wise County and an EF-1 in neighboring Parker County.

EF-2 tornado impacts Wise County

What we know:

The stronger tornado struck the Runaway Bay area near Lake Bridgeport, with survey teams estimating peak winds of 130 mph. The tornado was on the ground for about four minutes, from 9:03 p.m. to 9:07 p.m., and traveled roughly 1.4 miles.

Damage assessments show the tornado reached more than a half-mile in width at its peak and caused widespread impacts in residential areas, including heavy roof damage, destroyed manufactured homes and extensive tree loss.

Meteorologists also identified smaller embedded vortices within the tornado that produced pockets of more intense damage.

The storm’s path was notable for its westward movement, an atypical track for tornadoes, which more commonly move to the northeast.

EF-1 tornado path and damage in Parker County

Dig deeper:

A second tornado, rated EF-1, developed in Parker County west-northwest of Springtown at about 9:38 p.m. and tracked nearly 10 miles southeast before dissipating around 10:10 p.m. Peak winds were estimated at 105 mph.

Damage along that path primarily included downed tree limbs and roof damage, though two homes sustained significant structural impacts, including partial loss of second-story walls.

Enhanced Fujita Scale

Big picture view:

The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories:

EF-0 = 65–85 mph winds

EF-1 = 86–110 mph winds

EF-2 = 111–135 mph winds

EF-3 = 136–165 mph winds

EF-4 = 166–200 mph winds

EF-5 = Over 200 mph winds

NWS preliminary findings

What's next:

The weather service said the apparent width of the Parker County damage path was measured at up to about two-thirds of a mile, and may include areas affected by strong rear-flank downdraft winds of 80 to 90 mph, meaning the tornado itself was likely narrower.

The National Weather Service said the survey findings are preliminary and may be refined as additional analysis is completed.