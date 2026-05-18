North Texas nonprofit’s global work stalled by war with Iran

The Brief Shipping delays in the Strait of Hormuz have stalled North Texas nonprofit Texans on a Mission's water well projects in Uganda and South Sudan. Crucial supplies, including a new transport truck, a drill, and cement needed for hygienic well finishing, remain stuck on a ship in the conflict zone. Drilling operations have slowed to a trickle, leaving remote villages without access to clean water and sanitation solutions.



The war with Iran is impacting the work of a North Texas nonprofit that drills fresh, clean water wells in parts of East Africa where water is scarce.

Texans on a Mission said the resources needed to continue drilling are stuck on a ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

What we know:

Texans on a Mission is a nonprofit known to show up after natural disasters. But the organization, formerly known as Texas Baptist Men, also works around the globe in places where there’s no clean or safe drinking water.

Recently, their efforts to drill new water wells have slowed to a trickle because of what’s been happening with the war in Iran.

"Texans on a Mission drills water wells around the world and we’re especially focused on northern Uganda and south Sudan. And so, the difficulty in shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has created significant challenges in shipping and getting items into those areas," said John Hall, a spokesman for the organization.

Products like cement can’t get in.

"That cement is what we used to finish off all the wells and make sure we create pads so that they stay hygienic and they function well. And so the lack of cement has completely shut down all of our work in south Sudan. It also has impacted our work in northern Uganda. In addition to that, we have a large truck that carries all of our supplies around our pipes and our fittings materials that are used for water wells. We needed a new truck that we ordered months ago. Our new truck is stuck in that strait," Hall said.

So is a drill that’s used for smaller jobs to tap into water below the surface.

What they're saying:

Hall said it’s ironic that what his organization needs to dig wells to give fresh water is literally stuck in a body of water.

"We’re stuck here, literally with a boat on the water that is preventing folks who need water. The irony isn’t lost on us and we’re just, we’re asking folks to pray that doors are opened because this is out of our hands," he said.

The crisis is not just about quenching thirst. It’s about saving lives, according to Hall.

"These are long term solutions for these villages. These are very rudimentary villages, no electricity, no running water, no sewage," he said.