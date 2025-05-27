North Texas measles: New case may have exposed 4 McKinney venues last week

The Brief Collin County has confirmed a new case of measles, with potential public exposure at four locations in McKinney between May 19 and May 22. Exposed venues include 24 Hour Fitness, Moviehouse & Eatery, Cubana Grille, and Market Street at specific dates and times. Officials advise unvaccinated individuals or those unsure of their immunity who visited these locations to contact their healthcare provider immediately.



Collin County officials are alerting the public to a new case of measles that may have exposed several public venues in McKinney.

According to the county, the infected individual visited four separate venues between May 19 and May 22 while they were infectious.

McKinney measles exposure

In a Tuesday press release, Collin County outlined the four venues as follows:

24 Hour Fitness, 1601 North Hardin Boulevard, McKinney, Texas 75071Date: 5/19/2025, between 4:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.Date: 5/21/2025, between 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Moviehouse & Eatery, 8450 State Highway 121, McKinney, Texas 75070Date: 5/19/2025, between 6:30 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Cubana Grille, 4051 South Custer Road Suite 1160, McKinney, Texas 75070Date: 5/20/2025, between 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Market Street, 6100 Eldorado Parkway, McKinney, Texas 75070Date: 5/22/2025, between 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Collin County Health Care Service is working with the Texas Department of State Health Services to monitor the situation, the release says.

What you can do:

If you were at any of the listed locations around the time of exposure and are not vaccinated against measles or are not sure of your immunity, you could be at risk of contracting the disease.

If so, Collin County officials recommend that you contact your healthcare provider as soon as possible.

If you were at any of the listed locations around the time of exposure and are experiencing the symptoms listed below, officials recommend contacting your healthcare provider and alerting them of your situation before visiting to help prevent exposure to others.

Fever

Dry cough

Runny nose

Sore throat

Inflamed eyes (conjunctivitis)

Koplik's spots: Small white spots with bluish-white centers found inside the mouth

A skin rash made up of large, flat blotches

For more information on ongoing measles cases and further information on the disease, click here to visit the CDC website.

Texas measles outbreak

Dig deeper:

Since late January, 729 measles cases have been confirmed by state officials.

Gaines County, the center of the outbreak, reported no new cases. The county has reported 408 cases since the outbreak began in January. The county accounts for more than half of the state's cases.

Cochran, Dawson, Gaines, Lamar, Lubbock, Terry and Yoakum counties have been designated as "outbreak counties" by DSHS.

In Texas, two school-aged children have died from complications with the measles. Both were not vaccinated and had no known underlying conditions, state health officials said.

What is measles?

Why you should care:

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness. The virus is transmitted by direct contact with infectious droplets or by airborne spread when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes.

Measles virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

In this handout from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the skin of a patient after three days of measles infection. (CDC via Getty Images)

Illness onset (high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes) begins a week or two after someone is exposed. A few days later, the telltale rash breaks out as flat, red spots on the face and then spreads down the neck and trunk to the rest of the body.

A person is contagious from about four days before the rash appears to four days after. People with measles should stay home from work or school during that period.