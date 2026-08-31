North Texas man missing after deadly Grand Canyon flash flooding

The Brief Heavy rain caused flash flooding along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon over the weekend, leaving one person dead and as many as 15 missing. More than 60 people were evacuated by air as rising creek waters threatened hikers. A North Texas chiropractor from Granbury and his hiking group are among those unaccounted for, according to his family.



A North Texas man is among those missing after heavy rain and flash floods trapped visitors at the Grand Canyon, leaving one person dead and up to 15 others unaccounted for.

Grand Canyon Search

What we know:

Heavy rain began falling Saturday along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon in northwestern Arizona, resulting in high water that rose rapidly.

The body of a 46-year-old man was recovered Sunday night near Crystal Rapids along the Colorado River.

The flooding of a creek that leads directly into the river resulted in more than 60 people being airlifted from the depths of the canyon. The Arizona Department of Public Safety assisted with additional evacuations on Sunday.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the 46-year-old man whose body was recovered, and officials noted there could be additional victims.

Big picture view:

Hiking in the Grand Canyon can be dangerous during the summer months due to the flash flooding risks that accompany the region's monsoon rainy season.

North Texas family asks for prayers

What they're saying:

According to a family Facebook post, North Texas chiropractor Dr. John Giusti is among those who remain missing. Dr. Giusti operates a practice in Granbury.

His wife is asking for prayers as his hiking group remains unaccounted for. She shared that the National Park Service is actively conducting ground sweeps and helicopter operations across the canyon floor to search for the group.