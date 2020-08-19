North Texas leaders proclaim Day of Prayer to help eradicate COVID-19

Some North Texas leaders are hoping prayer will help eradicate COVID-19 and lift those who are on the front lines.

There were prayers across North Texas and throughout the world.

Rabbi Andrew Bloom worked closely with Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price to promote Wednesday as a day of prayer in the relentless challenge of COVID-19 and other hardships.

“What we’ve tried to do irrespective of one person’s belief or faith or what denomination you’re a part of to what and we say pray in place wherever you are to have a conversation with God,” Rabbi Bloom said.

Between noon and 1 p.m., the effort to unite in emotional and spiritual healing could be seen.

Proclamations recognized the day in Fort Worth, Dallas, Duncanville, Ellis County and others.

“Personally, it means the world to me. I’m a very faithful person,” said Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price. “I think all of us, we tend to get incredibly busy particularly right now and very stressed with COVID and not being able to see our family and friends. To just stop and realize that there are other people stopping and praying for city leadership and praying for healing, it really means the world to me.”

“If you look at today’s society, we are divided about many different things,” Rabbi Bloom said. “But if you look at prayer, it unites us all and this is what we’re trying to do.”