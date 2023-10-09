North Texas kindergartner is one of the world's top miniature bull riders

A 6-year-old from North Texas is riding high after competing in a bull riding competition over the weekend.

Brody Parsons is a kindergartner at North Lamar Higgins Elementary School in Paris, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas.

He’s not letting his age keep him out of the arena.

He competed in the World Champion Miniature Bullriding Finals in Mesquite last week. Over the weekend, he finished in the top 15.

Dad Jess Parsons, Jr. said taking up bull riding was Brody’s idea after watching the movie "8 Seconds."

He started practicing with sheep and then moved up to mechanical bulls and then the real thing.

"My first time riding bulls, I liked it and I did a flip on it," Brody said.

Parsons said he’s proud of his son for being brave enough to get on the back of a bucking animal and for competing against kids from all over the world.

He said the competitions are a little nerve-racking, but he gets to run alongside Brody to help guide him. If there is concern, he can quickly pull him off the animal.

Brody said he has tried other sports in the past like baseball. He thinks riding bulls is easier.

"A little bit. Not a whole lot," he said.