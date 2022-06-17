Variety of Juneteenth events held across North Texas

article

This year marks the second anniversary of June 19 being an official federal holiday.

To celebrate Juneteenth, several organizations are hosting family-friendly events across North Texas.

Some events were held earlier this month, like the annual Lillian Ruth Bush Unity Prayer Service on June 3 and the Miss Juneteenth Pageant on June 4.

There are still plenty of festivities to participate in this upcoming weekend.

Juneteenth Unity Weekend – June 16-18

Dallas Southern Pride is hosting their Juneteenth Unity Weekend in celebration of Juneteenth and Pride month. For five days, Dallas Southern Pride and their partners will host 17 events throughout the city of Dallas. Attendees can experience fun-filled events with educational resources, such as COVID-19 and HIV screenings. Tickets for the events are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/2022-juneteenth-unity-weekend-392979 .

Opal's Walk For Freedom Kick-off Breakfast – June 18

From 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday, enjoy breakfast tastings from local restaurants at Evans Avenue Plaza in Fort Worth. Some of the restaurants involved are: Carpenter’s Cafe & Catering, Mama E’s BBQ & Home Cooking, Black Coffee, Creative Cuisines, Lucky G’s Bistro, Loft22 Cakes, and Chadra Mezza Grill. Tasting tickets are $20 and can be purchased on site or online in advance.

RELATED: Renderings unveiled for Fort Worth's National Juneteenth Museum

Opal's Walk For Freedom – June 18

After the breakfast, Ms. Opal Lee will have her annual 2.5-mile walk to recognize the 2.5 years it took for the news of freedom to reach all enslaved people in the United States. Tickets are $25 for children and $25 for adults. The event will be held at Evans Avenue Plaza. For more information visit: https://www.juneteenthftw.com/opalswalkforfreedom .

MLK Juneteenth 3K walk and Festival – June 18

The 2022 Juneteenth 3K walk & festival will be held at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Dallas. The festival activities will begin at 9 a.m. with local vendors, live entertainment, and a petting zoo for the kids. Guests can enjoy the festivities with free admission. The Health and Wellness Walk will also begin at 9 a.m. and registration costs $15 per individual, and $125 for teams of 10 or more people. All the funds will go towards supporting community programs and events at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center. For more information visit: https://dallasmlkcenter.com/juneteenth/ .

North Texas Juneteenth Celebration At Fair Park – June 18

Enjoy a community march and festival in Dallas. The march will go from William Blair Jr. Park (3000 Rochester Street) and conclude at Fair Park. The festival will feature live music, Black-owned vendors health and wellness events, and a kid's play area. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. For more information visit: https://www.northtexasjuneteenthcelebration.com/ .

I Am Juneteenth Festival - June 18