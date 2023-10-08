North Texas Jewish community offering support for those in Israel

The war in Israel is greatly impacting people in the U.S., including those here in North Texas.

A member of the American Jewish Committee of Dallas said this weekend is the end of the Jewish high holiday season.

It’s a weekend meant to be spent celebrating with family, but instead, he said it was filled with horror and outrage.

"This is the deadliest attack on Israel since the formation of the state," said Masha Michelson, who is a lieutenant in the Israel Defense Forces.

In response to the attack, Israel declared war on Hamas.

The Jewish federations across North America along with the Israel Defense Forces and the Jewish Agency for Israel gave an update on the situation.

"This isn’t something that will be over in a day or two. This is something that we are in for the long haul," Michelson said.

There was a video message from a mother in Israel who said she was on the phone with her children when they were taken hostage.

"All I could hear was him begging them not to take him because he’s too young. I’m begging you as all mothers of the world, help me find my sons and bring them home," she said.

The entire Jewish community is still processing what happened.

"I think most members of the Jewish community are at most a degree or two of separation from Israel and everyone in Israel is a degree or less from one another," said Joel Schwitzer, with the American Jewish Committee of Dallas.

He said the attack happened on a weekend meant for religious celebration.

"We’re really going into the weekend thinking this is going to be a weekend of celebration and family, and instead, found it to be one of horror and, frankly, outrage," Schwitzer said.

Schwitzer said when tensions spike between Israelis and Palestinians, there can be an uptick in antisemitism.

He said now is the time to check in with friends and family in the Jewish community.

"‘Hey, how are you doing? I know this is gut retching, lives are being lost on both sides, that’s terrible, what can I do to support you.’ Just that simple phone call or text can mean a lot," he said.

Schwitzer acknowledges the death toll is expected to rise on both sides of the fight.

"Every loss of life is tragic, full stop," he said.

But he believes Israel will stop Hamas from launching an attack like this again.

"I think if people reflect on how they felt over the last 24 hours, Israel will do whatever Israel has to do to degrade Hamas so that it can’t do this again," he said.

Dallas police told FOX 4 it’s monitoring for any threats to groups or events. So far, there have been none.