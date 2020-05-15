North Texas gyms preparing to partially reopen Monday

Gyms are among the business that can partially reopen on Monday. But, like other phases of the reopenings, there are restrictions.

Gyms will have to operate at limited capacity, keep locker rooms closed and social distancing that includes the equipment and mats.

It’s been a tough time for some of the most physically strong people in DFW.

But come Monday, Brock Travis, co-owner of Vive Personal Training in uptown Dallas, will be back training his clients as gyms partially reopen in Texas. Except, he’ll be training only 12 in the gym at a time. They’ve trained five times as that pre-pandemic.

“We want to make sure everyone feels as safe as possible,” Travis said.

Vive is asking clients to take their temperature before coming in. Trainers will wear masks and gloves. Masks are optional for people working out. Governor Greg Abbott's only recommends the use of masks but does not make them mandatory.

Treadmills and equipment will be spaced and janitors are cleaning every hour. They’ve hired a company to spray disinfectant ahead of reopening.

“A disinfectant that kills 99.9% of all viruses and bacteria. And they’re going to be spraying the entire place down,” Travis said.

In Richardson at Journey Fit, Victoria Thomas trains one-on-one, in groups and trains professional athletes.

“We’re doing employee scans, temperature checks,” she said. “We’re also doing deep cleanings and ending all classes early so that we can make sure that we effectively sanitize all equipment.”

Thomas is also spacing out equipment and keeping class size at a dozen to meet the quarter occupancy rule. She’s maintaining online training for clients that don’t want to risk it.

“We’re giving people the option,” she said.

F45 Heath in Rockwall is partnering with MyLabsDirect to offer antibody tests at their gym, along with their signature 45-minute workout. Other fitness studios are holding off.

Session Pilates, at three locations in Dallas, put out a statement, “Safety…is of the utmost importance. It is for that reason that we will NOT be opening this coming Monday, May 18th.”

Session did not give a date when it will reopen.

Vive says only about a third of their clients feel comfortable coming in right now.