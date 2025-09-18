North Texas Giving Day: Community encouraged to support local nonprofits

North Texas Giving Day is always an anticipated day for nonprofit organizations in our community. This year, Amazon returns as the presenting sponsor. The company and its employees are engaging with nonprofits and giving back.
DALLAS - Today is the day to really make a difference in the programs and services that impact lives in North Texas. It’s North Texas Giving Day.
What is North Texas Giving Day?
Communities Foundation of Texas makes it easy for North Texans to find nonprofits to support.
At the same time, North Texans are urged to make much-needed donations to one of more than 3,600 charities participating in the campaign.
The day makes a real difference for so many organizations, especially as the demand for services grows and the cost of offering those services rises.
Since 2009, North Texas Giving Day has raised more than $600 million for the community. Nearly $70 million was raised last year.
This year, new online tools help donors connect with different charities based on cause, zip code, or a specific interest.
To pick a charity you’d like to support, visit https://www.northtexasgivingday.org/.
Who Benefits?
All morning, FOX 4 featured different organizations participating in North Texas Giving Day. Those are just a handful of the nonprofits seeking support.
Society of St. Vincent de Paul provides financial assistance for rent, utilities, and bills to prevent homelessness and help stabilize families. The nonprofit also offers food and clothing with a thrift store, a senior center, after school tutoring, and youth programs.
The Cozy Catfe Rescue is dedicated to rescuing cats from shelters and providing them with a safe, comfortable environment while they await adoption. The space gives visitors a place to interact with cats before adoption.
The Cedar Hill Museum of History and Arts is dedicated to preserving and sharing that area's natural heritage with hands-on programs and exhibits. It's located inside the Traphene Hickman Public Library and open for historic tours and school events.
While many organizations provide food and clothing for people experiencing homelessness, there is a huge need for access to regular hygiene and showers. That's where Streetside Showers comes in. The nonprofit's mission is to restore dignity and hope by offering basic access to showers.
Many people don't know that the Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra is a nonprofit. It supports more than 450 talented young musicians from all across the metroplex. Students also get opportunities to perform with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and Dallas Wind Symphony.
The mission of Kickstart Kids is to help build character, discipline, and respect through martial arts training. The nonprofit founded by Chuck Norris partners with about 100 schools to provide a structured cirriculum.
The Source: The information in this story comes from Communities Foundation of Texas and several nonprofit organizations featured on Good Day and The Ten.