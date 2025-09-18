North Texas Giving Day: Community encouraged to support local nonprofits

The Brief Thursday is North Texas Giving Day, a day when Dallas-Fort Worth residents are urged to support their favorite causes. To donate, go to northtexasgivingday.org. The website has tools to help you search for a charity by name, zip code, or a specific interest.



Today is the day to really make a difference in the programs and services that impact lives in North Texas. It’s North Texas Giving Day.

What is North Texas Giving Day?

Communities Foundation of Texas makes it easy for North Texans to find nonprofits to support.

At the same time, North Texans are urged to make much-needed donations to one of more than 3,600 charities participating in the campaign.

The day makes a real difference for so many organizations, especially as the demand for services grows and the cost of offering those services rises.

Since 2009, North Texas Giving Day has raised more than $600 million for the community. Nearly $70 million was raised last year.

This year, new online tools help donors connect with different charities based on cause, zip code, or a specific interest.

To pick a charity you’d like to support, visit https://www.northtexasgivingday.org/.

Who Benefits?

All morning, FOX 4 featured different organizations participating in North Texas Giving Day. Those are just a handful of the nonprofits seeking support.