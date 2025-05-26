North Texans gather to honor the fallen on Memorial Day

The Brief North Texans gathered at DFW National Cemetery and Mount Olivet Cemetery to honor fallen service members despite rainy weather. The 96th Annual Fort Worth Memorial Day Service at Mount Olivet is one of the oldest and largest in the Southwest. Armed forces speakers and attendees emphasized the importance of remembering the sacrifices made for freedom.



It may be a rainy Memorial Day, but that didn't stop North Texans from finding ways to honor those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

At DFW National Cemetery in Dallas, a large crowd paid respects to U.S. service members who died serving our country.

The Department of Veteran Affairs hosted public commemoration ceremonies at more than 130 national cemeteries this Memorial Day weekend.

The military flyover lit up the overcast sky.

At the historic Mount Olivet Cemetery, hundreds of people showed up for the 96th Annual Fort Worth Memorial Day Service.

This commemoration event is among the oldest and largest Memorial Day services in the southwest United States, carrying the theme:

"One day. One hour. To remember."

What they're saying:

Keynote speaker and retired United States Federal Reserve veteran Staff Sergeant Mary Staffeld spoke about the stories she has heard over the years at the Fort Worth Memorial Day service.

"I have had the honor of hearing so many of these stories. Stories that make you laugh, and stories that make you cry. Stories you will never forget," said Staffeld.

Tarrant County Judge, Tim O'Hare was also in attendance to honor those who sacrificed so much for the country.

"To honor with the deepest respect the brave individuals from Fort Worth, Tarrant County, and beyond who laid down their lives to secure the freedoms that we cherish."

Honoring the Fallen

David Kulmaczewski comes to DFW National Cemetery every year to honor his father, a World War II and Korean War veteran,

"For me, my dad is buried out here. That is why I come out here every year.... To honor him for what he sacrificed in WWII and Korea," said David Kulmaczewski.

David Kulmaczewski and his wife Karen have two sons who are also in the armed forces. One is stationed in Alaska and the other is in Japan.

"We're there to stand up for peace because you can't have freedom without peace," said Karen Kulmaczewsk.

Dig deeper:

This year, the Memorial Day service honored Jack Stowe

A U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, recognizing whose early life was profoundly shaped by the call to service following the attack on Pearl Harbor.