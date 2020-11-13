North Texas Food Bank to hold largest distribution in its history at Fair Park

article

The North Texas Food Bank is preparing for the largest food distribution event ever at Fair Park.

Volunteers from Amazon spent Friday packing food and produce for Saturday’s event.

The company also presented the food bank with a check for $75,000. It's a much needed donation since nearly 9,000 families are expected to be fed Saturday.

“Prior to the pandemic, the North Texas region was enjoying the lowest amount of hungry people that had ever seen before but then when you add this pandemic and what's happened since then we have higher numbers than ever,” Anna Kurian, North Texas Food Bank.

The food bank will be distributing food staples as well as some holiday items, like frozen turkeys, on a first come first served basis.

Cars can start lining up at 8 a.m. at Gate Two at Fair Park.