North Texas fire crews, first responders taking extra precautions because of the heat

In what was the hottest day of the year so far here in North Texas, families at Klyde Warren Park tried to find ways to cool off while still being outside.

RELATED: Official high of 106 degrees sets daily record at DFW, and it's the highest recorded this year

Ali Batir was out with her 2-year-old son and nephew.

“He gets overheated quite easily because he doesn’t know how to cool himself down yet,” she said.

But what about those who have to work the most heated of jobs during these scorching conditions?

“We are automatically dispatched on every multi-alarm fire in the city,” Mark Duval said.

Duval is president of Box 4, a volunteer organization that follows Dallas firefighters to fires.

Advertisement

“These men and women that are putting their lives on the line for us every day,” he said

The heat makes it even more challenging.

“They need that water. They need that Gatorade. They can only work for about 15 minutes and then they have to take a break to get re-hydrated,” Duval explained. “So these bottles are always at 34 degrees, so they’re always cold.”

Their truck is filled with supplies.

“We have snacks that we provide for them,” Duval said.

All of it, including the trucks, are paid for with donations.

“When it is 100 degrees or hotter, or its 32 degrees or colder, then we go to every working structure fire in the city,” Duval said.

Donations that include the time of these volunteers.

“They say we’re going to get you a raise next year, you know, for coming out and taking care of us,” said retired firefighter Michael Hoskins, who is also vice president of Box 4. “We just laugh because we know it’s not going to happen.”

But appreciation is all they ask for.

“They’re a Godsend. I can’t imagine doing this job without them,” said Christian Hinojosa, with Dallas-Fire Rescue.

Dallas firefighters are happy to give their appreciation, especially this time of year.

Over in Fort Worth, MedStar transported 12 people for heat-related issues Friday. Four were in serious condition, while one was critical.

“That’s really where you need to keep an eye on each other,” said John Hamilton, with MedStar.

At Klyde Warren Park, first responders cared for a victim of the heat Saturday. A family member said it was an anxiety attack triggered by the heat.

People like Batire are grateful for a refreshing way to be in the heat, while sending their best to the brave ones working in these conditions.

“Oh my gosh, I can’t even imagine, like I’m hot in a t-shirt and shorts, so with wearing all that PPE that they have to wear to keep themselves safe, I can’t imagine what they’re going through,” she said.