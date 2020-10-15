North Texas family tied up, 1 shot in home invasion robbery

article

One person was hospitalized after intruders held a North Texas family at gunpoint Tuesday night.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said two masked men broke into the home on Hidden Valley Court in an unincorporated part of the county near Rendon.

The men used zip ties to restrain the family and pointed a gun at them while demanding money.

The father and son broke free of their restraints and fought with one of the intruders. The second intruder shot the son in the abdomen and right arm, the sheriff’s office said.

The men took off once the father was able to grab a gun and started shooting back. It’s not clear if they were hit but they did get away with firearms, a watch and two wallets.

The family’s injured son was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office released several surveillance images of the masked suspects, who were also wearing hoodies and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call 817-884-1213.