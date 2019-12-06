North Texas facing critical blood shortage

article

Hospitals in North Texas need to see about 1000 blood donations per day over the next few weeks to make up for a critical blood shortage.

Carter BloodCare said currently there is not enough blood in the bank to fill the needs of all hospitals in the area.

The hospitals give blood transfusions to about 600 to 800 patients per day but lately the number of people making appointments – and actually keeping them – hasn’t been enough to meet that demand, the organization said.

Platelets are also in short supply. CarterBloodCare said they are used to stop bleeding and are often essential for cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy and radiation.

But orders are now being triaged because the number of blood donors giving platelets is far below the number of routine orders.

“We are appealing to the greater community’s altruism as blood donors are an essential part of the health care fabric in our communities,” said Carter BloodCare CEO Merlyn Sayers. “Without volunteer donors, there is no other way to provide blood or platelet transfusions for patients.”

Those who are interested in helping text or call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org to make an appointment.

Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds at be at least 16 years old with parental consent. Those 17 and older can donate independently.

People should not donate blood when they aren’t feeling well.