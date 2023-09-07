North Texans still dealing with Excessive Heat Warning in September

It seems like North Texas can't shake this oppressive heat.

It’s September and we're still dealing with triple-digit temperatures.

There were plenty of North Texans outside Thursday, some by choice, others not so much.

"I'm at four miles now, two more to get home," runner Joel Ordonez said. "So it's going to be rough. Only one more hydration station before I get home."

Despite yet another Excessive Heat Warning, there were still people exercising on the Katy Trail in Dallas.

A free water stop was a popular destination.

But for others, like painter Eddie Rocha, working outside is a necessity.

"We weren't able to finish the ones in the back cause the sun was hitting it," Rocha said.

He and his son had to start painting much earlier than usual in order to get the job done.

"It was heat, I'm working with Bondo, fixing some rotted wood. It's so hot that Bondo dries too fast, you can't work with it. That's why I've got to start early in the morning," he explained.

And he's not alone.

At a nearby park, the Martinez brothers were wearing face covers while working with cement. They said it protects them from the dust and the sun.

"So it helps with the heat a little bit. So when you sweat and get a little breeze, it freshens you up a little bit too," Jeromino Martinez said. "We’ve got to get the work done. It doesn't matter how hot it is, we're going to be out here getting the work done."

Even in dangerous triple-degree heat and high humidity.

"It's an exciting job just because we're risking our lives, but also building something for the community," Jesus Martinez said.

Back on the Katy Trail, North Texans were looking forward to cooler temperatures.

"I'm just thanking God that next week is going to be chilly," Ron Alvey said.

Alvey had a message for all those die-hard runners.

"You all have a good day, and all you people running the Katy 5K, slow down," he said.

The Katy 5K is Thursday night.

It starts at 7:30 p.m., where the temperature in Dallas will be right around 102 degrees.