North Texas events, businesses impacted by spread of deadly horse virus

Several events across the state, including the cattle drive at the Fort Worth Stockyards, have been put on hold due to a deadly horse virus.

Officials are raising the alarm after cases of Equine Herpesvirus Type 1 were detected following a rodeo event in Waco last week.

Deadly horse virus spreads in Texas

North Texas horse impacts

The backstory:

People cannot get the EHV-1 virus, but they can spread it. The Texas Agricultural Commissioner is urging those in the horse industry to use caution.

An outbreak of the virus is believed to have begun at a barrel racing event in Waco last week. The virus is highly contagious and can be deadly.

North Texas horse owners take precautions

Local perspective:

Bob Brawley and his wife, Morgan, own Brawley Farms, a leading showjumping training and showing operation in Double Oak. Texas.

Bob says they're not allowing horses in or out of their property while the outbreak is active, and they've asked their clients not to visit other stables.

Bob says they are not going to take any chances with their horses.

They found out about the outbreak on Sunday when returning home from a horse show.

Morgan says for many, there could be significant financial ramifications.

"We don't have a big plan for horse shows soon. Among other farms in our community, we have friends are planning on going out of state, after Thanksgiving, to go to Florida. Now those horse shows are not permitting horses from Texas and Oklahoma to compete to limit the risk to the greater horse population," Megan said.

Fort Worth Stockyards postpones drives

The Fort Worth Stockyards is canceling its twice-a-day cattle drive until at least the Friday after Thanksgiving. A disappointment for thousands who planned to attend before Thanksgiving.

Herd boss Georgia Cartwright told FOX 4 over the phone that they don't have any infected horses, but they are putting the drive on hold out of an abundance of caution.

Agricultural commissioner Sid Miller says the earliest signs are often so subtle they are easy to miss.

"Unfortunately, this can be fatal in 40 percent of animals. We're urging everyone to stay put. The incubation period is two weeks," Miller said.

"Even if you have been vaccinated, you still need a booster in 30 days.

National Cutting Horse Futurity still on track

As of now, the National Cutting Horse Futurity in Fort Worth is continuing.

"It is the Superbowl of the cutting horse industry, their largest event of the year," Miller said.

The Will Rodgers Memorial Center said they are increasing the frequency of disinfecting public areas, equine wash racks, and barn aisles.

What's next:

Miller says the next two weeks will be the key to knowing if the outbreak is under control or not.

What you can do:

The TDA urges everyone with horses to check them twice a day, and call your vet the moment something seems off.