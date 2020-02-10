North Texas customers in a lurch after events company abruptly closes locations

A company that provides rental space for weddings and other special events abruptly shut its doors on Sunday.

Noah’s Event Venue operates dozens of locations across the nation, including three in North Texas.

Elizabeth Garza was set to marry her fiancé Rocky Cardenas at Noah’s Event Venue in Fort Worth in less than two weeks. Now with the venue’s sudden closure, that wedding date is in limbo.

“I try not to cry because everyone was looking forward to this day, and now we have to pick up all the pieces,” Garza said.

Others who had also booked weddings, quinceneras and fundraisers rushed to Noah’s other locations across DFW, only to find locked doors and empty buildings. They’re all now trying to figure out what to do next.

“We had people coming in from out of town, it was probably maybe about 150 or so, we already got all of our vendors, everything pretty much paid for,” said customer Anthony Rojas.

Customers FOX4 spoke to are out between $2,000 - $7,000 in payments to book the venue.

Advertisement

According to court records, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last May. But customers showed FOX4 reassuring emails the company sent them saying they would continue operating.

“And that we didn’t have anything to worry about because they were going to be here for years to come. And obviously it’s a different story,” Rojas said.

By Monday afternoon, the company’s tune had changed, telling customers in an email: “The bankruptcy court managing our case has directed noah’s to cease operations immediately….”

The email went on saying:

“Noah’s has worked extremely hard to reorganize operations in order to continue hosting events, however negative publicity, along with the court order, has made it impossible to continue current operations.”

Customers left in a lurch were not pleased at the latest details.

“You knew you were going bankrupt and for you to continue to get money from people that are relying on your services and you just leave them high and dry like this? That’s so wrong. Where's the humanity? You don’t do this to people,” Garza said.

A former employee also reached out to FOX4 and said they were told last week this past Saturday would be their last day.

Multiple customers are consulting with attorneys and hoping to dispute the charges with their bank and credit card companies.