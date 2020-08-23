North Texas crews preparing to head to Texas coast for hurricane relief

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said dozens of state resources are being gathered and sent to the Texas coast as two tropical systems approach.

Texas Baptist Men officials said they are also prepared to have more than 5,000 volunteers help.

This is a rare time where two possible hurricanes are in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time.

The first storm expected to make landfall is Hurricane Marco.

That storm is headed for Louisiana, but parts of Texas could also be impacted.

Behind Marco, is what’s now Tropical Storm Laura.

Officials said that storm could have more of an impact on Texas.

Advertisement

The governor declared a state of emergency for 23 counties.

RELATED: Gov. Abbott issues state disaster declaration as two tropical systems approach the Texas coast

He also said that extra sanitation resources are being sent because the response will be during the pandemic.

“As we are working to perhaps relocate some people who need to go to shelters, we need to be mindful against the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Abbott said. “They have identified two current COVID facilities, one in San Antonio and one outside the Houston area. So we can provide for the needs of anyone who has COVID challenges.”

Here in North Texas, Texas Baptist Men will finish prepping vehicles and resources before they head to the coast.

“One of the ways we can love our neighbors is by keeping them safe and every volunteer safe. This will be our fifth deployment during the pandemic,” said John Hall, with Texas Baptist Men. “We are already practicing temperature checks, wearing masks, social distancing. That way everybody can stay safe. We don't want to introduce another disaster on top of the disaster that may be coming.”