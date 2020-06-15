North Texas COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations maintain upward trend
DALLAS - The number of coronavirus cases in North Texas topped 300 for a 5th day in a row.
There were 420 new cases and four deaths reported in the four most populous counties in the area on Sunday.
Those deaths included a woman in her 50s from Arlington, a woman in her 60s from Fort Worth, a man in his 40s from Fort Worth and a man in his 50s from Dallas. All had underlying health conditions.
The seven-day rolling average of local cases increased for a 19th straight day.
Statewide, there were 1,843 new cases and 19 deaths reported Sunday.
There were also a record number of coronavirus patients in Texas hospitals Sunday. The Texas Department of Health and Human Services said 2,287 people in the state were hospitalized because of COVID-19.
The seven-day rolling average of statewide hospitalizations hit a record high for the 10th straight day.