North Texas COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations maintain upward trend

The number of coronavirus cases in North Texas topped 300 for a 5th day in a row.

There were 420 new cases and four deaths reported in the four most populous counties in the area on Sunday.

Those deaths included a woman in her 50s from Arlington, a woman in her 60s from Fort Worth, a man in his 40s from Fort Worth and a man in his 50s from Dallas. All had underlying health conditions.

The seven-day rolling average of local cases increased for a 19th straight day.

Statewide, there were 1,843 new cases and 19 deaths reported Sunday.

There were also a record number of coronavirus patients in Texas hospitals Sunday. The Texas Department of Health and Human Services said 2,287 people in the state were hospitalized because of COVID-19.

The seven-day rolling average of statewide hospitalizations hit a record high for the 10th straight day.