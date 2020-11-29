North Texas could get its 1st freeze of the season Monday morning

North Texas could get its first freeze of the 2020/2021 season as a cold front is set to hit the Metroplex overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for much of North Texas, including Collin, Dallas, Rockwall, and Tarrant counties.

That warning is in place from midnight Sunday, until 9 a.m. Monday.

Temperatures will drop to near freezing, but strong winds will make if feel even colder Monday morning.

It will be a chilly rest of the day on Monday, with temperatures near 50, and then a bit of a warm up Tuesday, before another cold front hits North Texas.