North Texas cities rank among safest in US: Study

article

The Brief A new study ranks Fort Worth as the third safest and Arlington as the seventh safest city in the U.S. The rankings were based on per-capita data for metrics including crime, fatal car accidents, and drug overdose deaths. Fort Worth's population has recently surpassed 1 million, making it the 11th largest city in the U.S.



Two North Texas cities have been ranked in the top 10 safest places to live in the United States.

Fort Worth ranked third, with Arlington at seventh, a smartasset.com study found. Here's a breakdown of the specifics on the cities' safety.

Safest North Texas cities

The findings:

Fifty of the largest cities in the US were ranked on a per-capita basis for the following metrics: Violent crime, property crime, fatal car accidents, drug overdose deaths, and excessive drinking.

How safe is Fort Worth?

Fort Worth came in at number three in the list of safest cities, just below LA and above Omaha, NE.

Fort Worth was found to have a low level of crime relative to the number of residents, and was on the low-end of average for the top 10 sampling for drug overdose deaths per capita.

The complete metrics are below:

Violent crime per capita: 0.0137

Violent crimes reported: 13,352

Property crime per capita: 0.0349

Property crimes reported: 34,136

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 10.8

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 17.9

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 18.02%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,489

Median household income: $76,602

Featured article

How safe is Arlington?

Arlington ranks at number seven in the nation, just below Las Vegas and above El Paso.

Arlington has a similar cost of living to income ratio as Fort Worth, as well as a similar drug overdose death rate.

The complete metrics are below:

Violent crime per capita: 0.0206

Violent crimes reported: 8,214

Property crime per capita: 0.0359

Property crimes reported: 14,318

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 10.8

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 17.9

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 18.02%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,420

Median household income: $73,519

Fort Worth nears top 10 largest cities

Dig deeper:

Fort Worth's latest census has put them at over 1 million residents, widening the gap recently secured over Austin as the fourth-largest city in Texas.

The population growth also secures Fort Worth the 11th spot in the nation, with city officials hoping to close the ever-shrinking gap to reach the top 10 within the year.

Related article

Fort Worth now trails only Houston, San Antonio and Dallas among Texas' largest cities with a total population of 1,008,106, the bureau says.

Arlington to host FIFA World Cup

Nine of the U.S. matches, including a semifinal, will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. It will be called Dallas Stadium for the purpose of the tournament.

Related article

The United States will host games in Arlington, Texas; Atlanta; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Houston; Inglewood, California; Kansas City, Missouri; Miami Gardens, Florida; Philadelphia, Seattle; and San Jose, California.

The city expects most international visitors to spend about 10 days in North Texas for the tournament.