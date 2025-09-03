North Texas cities rank among safest in US: Study
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas - Two North Texas cities have been ranked in the top 10 safest places to live in the United States.
Fort Worth ranked third, with Arlington at seventh, a smartasset.com study found. Here's a breakdown of the specifics on the cities' safety.
Safest North Texas cities
The findings:
Fifty of the largest cities in the US were ranked on a per-capita basis for the following metrics: Violent crime, property crime, fatal car accidents, drug overdose deaths, and excessive drinking.
How safe is Fort Worth?
Fort Worth came in at number three in the list of safest cities, just below LA and above Omaha, NE.
Fort Worth was found to have a low level of crime relative to the number of residents, and was on the low-end of average for the top 10 sampling for drug overdose deaths per capita.
The complete metrics are below:
- Violent crime per capita: 0.0137
- Violent crimes reported: 13,352
- Property crime per capita: 0.0349
- Property crimes reported: 34,136
- Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 10.8
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 17.9
- Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 18.02%
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,489
- Median household income: $76,602
How safe is Arlington?
Arlington ranks at number seven in the nation, just below Las Vegas and above El Paso.
Arlington has a similar cost of living to income ratio as Fort Worth, as well as a similar drug overdose death rate.
The complete metrics are below:
- Violent crime per capita: 0.0206
- Violent crimes reported: 8,214
- Property crime per capita: 0.0359
- Property crimes reported: 14,318
- Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 10.8
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 17.9
- Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 18.02%
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,420
- Median household income: $73,519
Fort Worth nears top 10 largest cities
Dig deeper:
Fort Worth's latest census has put them at over 1 million residents, widening the gap recently secured over Austin as the fourth-largest city in Texas.
The population growth also secures Fort Worth the 11th spot in the nation, with city officials hoping to close the ever-shrinking gap to reach the top 10 within the year.
Fort Worth now trails only Houston, San Antonio and Dallas among Texas' largest cities with a total population of 1,008,106, the bureau says.
Arlington to host FIFA World Cup
Nine of the U.S. matches, including a semifinal, will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. It will be called Dallas Stadium for the purpose of the tournament.
The United States will host games in Arlington, Texas; Atlanta; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Houston; Inglewood, California; Kansas City, Missouri; Miami Gardens, Florida; Philadelphia, Seattle; and San Jose, California.
The city expects most international visitors to spend about 10 days in North Texas for the tournament.
The Source: Information in this article came from smartasset.com and previous FOX 4 coverage.