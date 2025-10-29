North Texas cities may break ties with DART due to financial structure

The Brief Plano, Farmers Branch, and Highland Park may vote to leave DART, citing an unfair financial structure. City leaders say they pay far more in sales tax than they receive in transit investment; DART warns exits could hurt riders and revenues. If approved, withdrawals could take effect by May 2026 — just before the FIFA World Cup arrives in North Texas.



The North Texas cities of Plana, Farmers Branch and Highland Park are considering cutting ties with Dallas Area Rapid Transit due to a financial structure they say is unfair.

The announcement comes after the opening of the Silver Line in Plano last weekend.

DART's revenues would take a big hit if any of these cities approve a withdrawal, but the cities argue the current financial structure is imbalanced, and they want a more equitable arrangement.

North Texas cities may end DART partnership

Source: DART

What we know:

City councils in Plano, Farmers Branch, and Highland Park will discuss withdrawing from the public transit service next week and letting voters decide what to do.

A portion of DART revenues are collected through sales tax from the cities it serves. City officials argue they are spending more on the services than they are receiving back in investment.

The City of Plano cited an independent study done in 2023 that found taxpayers contributed $109 million to DART, while only $44 million was spent within the city.

DART officials say this isn't the first time they've had these conversations at the local or state level.

DART responds to city challenges

What they're saying:

DART CEO Nadine Lee spoke Wednesday on the possible change.

"I'm really heartbroken, mostly for the riders, because I believe the riders who are impacted don't really have a voice in this right now," said Lee.

"I think that it is hard to imagine that losing a plano would not impact our revenues. The sales tax collected in Plano is about $110 million a year, and I understand that a lot of people would want a dollar in, dollar out, but that's just the way things work," Lee continued.

Featured article

State Representative Matt Shaheen, who represents parts of Collin County, filed a bill to address the financial imbalance between cities and DART. He voiced his support for the Plano City Council addressing the issue.

"The problem is that the DART trains, the DART buses, they just, most of the time, are empty, and the city of Plano, Farmers Branch, Highland Park, they're just overpaying for those services. DART failed to address their concerns, and so now we're in this situation," Shaheen said.

No city council members in Plano, Farmers Branch, or Highland Park were available for interviews Wednesday.

FIFA World Cup impacts

What's next:

If approved, the measure would be on the ballot in May 2026, right before the FIFA World Cup begins and thousands descend on DFW.

DART officials say if a withdrawal is approved by voters, services could end immediately in those areas, and it would have a big impact on how DART operates during the World Cup.

It's unclear what the alternative public transit options would be if the cities move forward with the withdrawal. One option Shaheen brought up was creating an on-demand app like Uber that's funded by the city.

Plano's city council will hold a special session next Wednesday.

Farmers Branch and Highland Park will discuss it at their upcoming city council meetings on Tuesday.