North Texas churches turning to online, drive-in services due to coronavirus restrictions

North Texas church leaders offered online and drive-in services on Sunday as tighter local and state regulations banned them from having in-person worship services.

Social gatherings of more than 10 people are not allowed, while some places, like Tarrant County, have banned in-person worship of any kind.

Local lawmakers met with dozens of faith leaders to discuss options before deciding to cancel in-person services.

Many large church communities, including Watermark and Gateway churches, prepped to live stream several days ago.

Sermons and messages were shared live on Facebook, YouTube, church websites, and other online platforms.

"We are going to listen to the doctors, the CDC, and our elected officials to make wise decisions. We care about you and our community. And we want you to be healthy and safe,” Gateway Pastor Pastor Robert Morris said. "You can watch Gateway Church on Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV. If you don't know what those are, ask your grandchildren. That's what I had to do."

The Catholic Diocese of Dallas also decided to suspend public masses through March 30.

Several churches decided to offer drive-up services instead of live streaming.

A small church near the border of Parker and Tarrant counties said an outdoor drive-up service was a better option for the older members of the congregation.

The First Baptist Church of Briar allowed members to sit in their cars with their windows rolled down while a sermon was delivered.

Catholic priests also held drive-by confessions for North Texas parishioners.