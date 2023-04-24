North Texas businessman planning to run for president

article

A North Texas businessman and pastor announced his plan to run for president next year.

Ryan Binkley plans to join the race as a Republican.

His platform is centered on the economy, budget, and health care in the country.

Binkley said he also wants to tackle issues at the border and immigration with peace, safety, security, and care.

The 55-year-old runs Generational Group, a business advisory firm.

The company is based in Richardson and has more than a dozen offices in the region.