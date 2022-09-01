North Texas airlines, travelers hope to avoid issues during busy Labor Day weekend

Airlines are bracing for another travel surge this holiday weekend, and passengers hope they don't get stranded.

The U.S. Department of Transportation ordered airlines to do better by their customers, but the pilots union at Fort Worth-based American Airlines said the staffing shortage is still a crisis.

The Transportation Department published an interactive dashboard ahead of the busy Labor Day holiday travel weekend.

The new publication allows passengers to compare the services each large U.S. airline provided when the cancellation or delay was due to circumstances within the airline’s control.

Some airline passengers are getting a jumpstart on the Labor Day weekend as they try to avoid any flight disruptions that could leave them stranded over the busy travel period.

"I've flown 4 million miles in my life, so I've got this down," one traveler said.

The FAA is warning that flight disruptions will likely continue through the end of the year due to a combination of labor shortages and pent-up travel demand.

"All it takes is one thing, and the whole system comes tumbling down," Allied Pilots Association President Ed Sicher said.

Thursday morning, hundreds of off-duty American Airlines pilots picketed outside the carrier's corporate headquarters in Fort Worth.

They lined the sidewalk with signs complaining about their ongoing contract negotiations and overly ambitious flight schedules, which the union president said is putting consumers at risk of being grounded.

"Americans Airlines has sold tickets for a service they realistically cannot provide," Sicher said.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is cracking down on the issue with all major airlines.

RELATED: Pete Buttigieg warns airlines to help fliers trapped by cancellations, delays or face new rules

He is demanding meal and room accommodations be provided for passengers who experience delays or cancellations.

Several major U.S. airlines, including American and Dallas-based Southwest Airlines, have agreed, when disruptions are within their control.

The move has been met with praise from passengers.

"I have found that more often than not, the airline will compensate you in some way," traveler Dan Schneider said.

Several U.S. airlines have updated their customer service policies, stating they would provide meals for customers delayed by three hours and hotel rooms for stranded passengers.

Weather-related problems do not qualify.

RELATED: Dallas Forecast: Will it rain over Labor Day weekend?

According to the TSA, surging travel numbers seem to be almost matching 2019's numbers every day, leaving any stranded passengers this weekend with few options.

"They're running so high on the load factor, that there's no other flights you can go to. So it’s become kind of a crap shoot," Sicher said.

Keep in mind that some of the budget carriers are not offering the same compensation as the bigger airlines.

Some major airports have had to cap the number of passengers departing daily, to help minimize problems