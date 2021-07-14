North Texas 10-year-old collecting half a million books for kids in need

A 10-year-old from Fort Worth who has already been recognized for his kindness continues to give back after winning a national contest.

Orion Jean won last year’s National Kindness Speech contest.

Instead of using the $500 in prize money on himself, he set up a website called Race to Kindness.

He started by donating toys to sick kids in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and not long after he was collecting meals in time for Thanksgiving.

Now he’s working to collect 500,000 books for kids in need by the end of the month.

"I hope the kids and adults that are getting these books that we’re trying to donate all enjoy them, you know and can see the power of book ownership," he said. "That’s really what it’s all about – helping people have something they might not have had otherwise."

There’s a book drive event coming up Saturday at the Shops at Clear Fork in Fort Worth.

Advertisement

For more information, visit www.racetokindness.com.