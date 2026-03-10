North Texans share frightening experiences fleeing Middle East as war began

The Brief A North Texas couple was stranded 10 days after U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran. A veteran-led nonprofit helped them escape through Oman and Germany. Another Texan fled Iran after bombs fell and made it home through Turkey.



One North Texas couple spent 10 days trying to make it home from Dubai after the U.S. joined Israel in launching attacks, and another resident had to quickly flee Iran once the bombing started.

Those Americans spoke with FOX 4 soon after they returned safely home from fleeing the conflict.

North Texans escape Middle East

Just days into what was supposed to be a celebration of love, Dr. Emmanuel Dalavia and his wife Julie were forced to cut their plans short. The couple had spent months planning a trip to Dubai for their 20th wedding anniversary.

The region erupted into war just after their trip began.

What they're saying:

"We were monitoring the news, and we had heard that there were some attacks by the U.S. and Israel, joint attacks, and we thought, 'Oh no, something's up,'" Emmanuel said.

After days of trying to get in touch with the state department, Emmanuel and his wife turned to a veteran-led nonprofit called Project Dynamo for help.

The rescue meant a drive across the desert to Oman, where they could finally get a flight to Germany.

Emmanuel's wife says she's ready for an anniversary redo on safer ground.

"At this point, really, we want to get home. We want to enjoy a good night's sleep, maybe some Texas barbecue, Chick-fil-A, and also see our fur baby," Julie said.

Project Dynamo

Project Dynamo says they’ve helped evacuate more than 7,500 Americans and allies from conflict zones since 2021.

"We do it because we love our country, and we love our we love our fellow Americans, and the truth is that there is no one else coming for you, and we do it because we can do it, and we want to do it, and it's the right thing to do," said Mario Duarte with Project Dynamo.

The couple said their rescue team quickly became like family.

Another North Texan in Iran

At the same time, another North Texan was watching it all from inside Iran.

Sabria Dean had been playing professional basketball for a team in Iran. She says her teammates had heard rumors of war, and because of the internet blackouts in Iran, asked her to call her mom, who was in the United States, about what was being reported.

Dean's mother showed her the U.S. news over a video call, and when she saw the reports of potential war, she said she realized the situation was serious. Shortly after she got off the phone, she told FOX 4, the first bomb dropped.

Once the bombing had stopped long enough to move, she escaped to safety and took a flight out through Turkey.

"It took me about two or three days to get home, but during that entire time, I was scared. It was a frightening situation, but I was worried about getting home," Dean said.