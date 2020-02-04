North Texans prepare for possible sleet and snow on Wednesday

The threat of a wintry mix has road crews and school districts across North Texas keeping a close eye on the forecast.

FOX 4 Weather meteorologists believe the conditions will be right for snow or a winter mix of precipitation overnight and into Wednesday morning, mainly in the areas northwest of the metroplex. Dallas County and other areas east of the metroplex may just see some sleet and cold rain.

The National Weather Service’s winter storm watch includes Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Young, Jack, Wise, Denton, Stephens, Palo Pinto, Parker, Tarrant and Eastland counties.

Fort Worth ISD said it is working closely with meteorologists from the NWS, relying on their forecast of weather conditions to make the best call for students and staff. With 143 campuses, the district has a lot to keep in mind.

“One can you get enough bus drivers to come in easily. Then if you start losing buses because the roads are slick then you have a real problem and you don’t get some kids delivered home. You may get them home later than they normally get there. So it’s a very tricky call,” said Clint Bond, a spokesman for Fort Worth ISD.

In nearby Wise County, school administrators are in the same position. Decatur ISD has around 3,400 students across six campuses. And with it being a rural community, many kids rely on the buses to get to school.

The district said it plans to let parents and staff know of any delays or cancellations by 6 a.m. Wednesday.

“We’re closely monitoring the situation. We’re watching the weather, talking to other school districts. We’re talking amongst ourselves about all of the possibilities that could happen on Wednesday,” said Sally Rodgers, Decatur ISD’s spokeswoman.

When it comes to treating the roads, the Texas Department of Transportation got a head start on Monday.

Close to 50 trucks from the agency went out to spray a brine solution on the highways, bridges and overpasses. That is done early to keep to keep any precipitation from sticking to the roads and freezing once it falls.

“We’re applying a brine, which is a salt and water mixture. We’re spraying it on those elevated surfaces and we want that to dry,” said Val Lopez, a spokesman for TxDOT. “That’s what we’re trying to avoid here. We don’t want ice bonding onto the bridge decks and the brine really helps that out.”

Once the winter weather arrives, TxDOT will start applying sand and a salt-based de-icer to keep the roads safe.

Eventually, crews will transition to operating 24 hours a day until the winter weather clears out.