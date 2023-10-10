North Texans looking to help those affected by the war in Israel

Many in North Texas are looking for ways to help those affected by the war in Israel and let the world know they stand with Israel.

Hundreds came together Tuesday for a solidarity gathering in North Dallas.

The Consul General of Israel to The Southwest, with pointed remarks aimed at Hamas, the Islamic terrorist organization which attacked Israel by surprise on Saturday.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas hosted the community solidarity gathering for Israel.

Senator Ted Cruz and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson were among those showing they stand with Israel. Cruz did not address the crowd.

Johnson read a resolution he plans to present Wednesday to city council members condemning Hamas’ attack.

With more than 1,000 people registered in attendance, the temple coordinated security with Dallas police to ensure safety.

Registration was required for enhanced security at Temple Emanu-EL. The temple’s rabbi prayed for Israel’s decision makers.

A former teacher in Israel spoke to the sheer terror happening in the country. She described the horror of one of her former students being taken.

"My 11 and 12-year-olds wrote me ‘they’re coming. I’m scared.’ And my beautiful, most amazing student, the funniest most wonderful little bit was taken.," Aya Margalit said.